Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.53.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $7,397,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,300,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $10,862,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

