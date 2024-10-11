Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$97.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$98.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$90.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$66.75 and a 12 month high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C($0.02). Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.92, for a total value of C$464,583.48. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

