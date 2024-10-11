RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Sells $406,335.00 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RPM International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RPM opened at $131.19 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $131.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of RPM International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.