Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 11.3 %

Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

