RXO (NYSE:RXO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

RXO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. RXO has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 40.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in RXO by 5,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RXO during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RXO by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.