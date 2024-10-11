Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ryan Specialty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $72.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $1,701,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 67.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.