Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of R stock opened at $146.55 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.