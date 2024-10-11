Saga Self Reported Market Cap Hits $290.70 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Saga has a total market cap of $290.70 million and approximately $111.64 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00252725 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,638,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,738,012 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,499,719 with 103,687,397 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.34430101 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $98,206,781.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

