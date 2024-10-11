Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $440.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.88 and a 200 day moving average of $448.22. Saia has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Saia by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,950,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Saia by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.