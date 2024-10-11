Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $288.14 and last traded at $288.40. 1,064,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,499,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.57.

Specifically, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

