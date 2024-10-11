Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (SFHG) to Raise $9 Million in IPO

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (SFHG) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, October 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited generated $15 million in revenue and had a net loss of $430,000. Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited has a market cap of $90 million.

Cathay Securities and Revere Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Through our operating subsidiaries, we are an established one-stop printing service provider that offers printing services inÂ Hong KongÂ and the PRC. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, our operating subsidiariesÂ offer a wide range of printed products such as (i) book products, which mainly include childrenâ€™s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries and journals; and (ii) novelty and packaging products, which mainly include handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts and other specialized products, shopping bags and package boxes. Our operating subsidiariesâ€™ customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe. Note: Net loss and revenues are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Samfine Creation Holdings Group disclosed that it has named Cathay Securities as a joint book-runner – to work with Revere Securities – according to an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 7, 2024. Background: Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited filed its F-1 to go public in November 2023. The company submitted a confidential IPO filing to the SEC in 2022.) “.

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited was founded in 1993 and has 221 employees. The company is located at Flat B, 8/F, Block 4 Kwun Tong Industrial Centre 436-446 Kwun Tong Road Kwun Tong, Kowloon Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 3589 1500 or on the web at http://www.1398.cn/.

