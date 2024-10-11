San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $238.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

