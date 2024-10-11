San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $150.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

