San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,116 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,539 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADT by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,575 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 30,360,559 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $230,740,000 after buying an additional 780,762 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ADT by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ADT by 186.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.53. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

