San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 480,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $38,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2756 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

