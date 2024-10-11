San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,787 Shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 334,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $713,000.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMFL stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.