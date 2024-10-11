San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Options Solutions LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

