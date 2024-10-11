San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

