Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in September

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 3,800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRAFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

