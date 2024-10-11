Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hershey from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.90.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $187.59 on Monday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 64.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 274,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 107,826 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 37.9% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 59.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 24.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

