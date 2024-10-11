Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.