Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,414 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,446,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.