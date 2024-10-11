Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,817 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,915 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 288.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 44,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.