Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

ELV opened at $492.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.99 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $533.40 and its 200 day moving average is $529.32.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.