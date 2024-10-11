Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $969,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day moving average is $134.00.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

