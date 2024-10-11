Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after buying an additional 24,822 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 74,319 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $358.96 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.57 and a 200 day moving average of $393.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.