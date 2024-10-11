Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average of $179.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.