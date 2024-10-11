SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Cut by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in SAP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

NYSE SAP opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.77. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $127.30 and a 52-week high of $231.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

