Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $224.32 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock worth $224,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in BlackRock by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $972.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $36.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $992.52. 268,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $996.29. The company has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $896.50 and a 200 day moving average of $830.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.30 by $1.16. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

