Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 502 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PWR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.00. 62,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,306. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $312.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.88.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.93.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

