Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 261,490 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,490 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $307,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

CL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.85. 662,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,671. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $68.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.