Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €182.50 ($200.55) and last traded at €182.50 ($200.55). Approximately 53,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €181.85 ($199.84).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €178.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.67.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.