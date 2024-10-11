Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Short Interest Update

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $30.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.5459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Schibsted ASA’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.