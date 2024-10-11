Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $44.24. 1,776,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,034,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

