Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.89. Approximately 1,226,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,020,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $3,064,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,730,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 28,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.