Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.89. Approximately 1,226,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,020,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $3,064,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,730,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 28,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
