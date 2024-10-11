Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.