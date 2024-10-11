Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.62 and last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 163651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.37.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,212.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,696,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,937 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after buying an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,073,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,182,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,937,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the period.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

