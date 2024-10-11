Scotiabank Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $21.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 141,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 820.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

