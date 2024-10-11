Scott Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $148.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.22. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.