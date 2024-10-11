Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $296,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.86. 106,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,005. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $129.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.