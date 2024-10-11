Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 364 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 596,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,271,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,858.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $578.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $499.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $580.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

