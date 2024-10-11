Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

SERV stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Serve Robotics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

