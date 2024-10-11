ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.81.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $940.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,070. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $949.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

