Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

