Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.25 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 207.50 ($2.72). The company has a market cap of £932.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.76.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

