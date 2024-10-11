Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Declines By 40.7%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,207,700 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 17,211,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,200.9 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Bank of Communications stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

