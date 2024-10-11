Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Decreases By 41.2%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

