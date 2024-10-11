Short Interest in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Increases By 800.0%

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CANQ opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

