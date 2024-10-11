Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Decreases By 87.0%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

CPCAY remained flat at $5.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015. Cathay Pacific Airways has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

