Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Drops By 41.6%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
CHKR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 7,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 61.39%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
